Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $183.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $200.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

