Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 181.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

