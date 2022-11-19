Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 95 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AFG opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.