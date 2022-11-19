Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 974 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Shares of NTRS opened at $92.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

