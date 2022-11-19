Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund raised its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIXM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.