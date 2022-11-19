Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $78.09 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

