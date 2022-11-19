Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.