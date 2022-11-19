Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 442.93.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 1,950.24%.

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

