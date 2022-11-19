Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.