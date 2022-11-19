Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,686 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $271,652.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,917.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,262,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

