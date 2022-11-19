Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.44. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

