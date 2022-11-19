Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 0.6 %

OLN opened at $57.02 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.