Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $306.39 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average is $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

