Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

