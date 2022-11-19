Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in State Street by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Profile



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

