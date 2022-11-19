Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.