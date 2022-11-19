Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 43.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 43.0% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LNN opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $178.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.