Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $255,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 312,725 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,169,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,183,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.53 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

