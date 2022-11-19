Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $260,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NOV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $22.65 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.25 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.