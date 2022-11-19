Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $321,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.