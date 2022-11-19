Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

