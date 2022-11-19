Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the period. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,262 shares of company stock worth $3,714,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 21.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

