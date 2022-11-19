Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.