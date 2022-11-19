Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

