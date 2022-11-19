Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

