Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

ELS stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

