Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFZ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 630,547 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 216.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 141,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFZ opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

