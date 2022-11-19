Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,550 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.