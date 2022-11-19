Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,700 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,016 shares of company stock worth $26,628,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

