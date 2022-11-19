Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after purchasing an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,961 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.