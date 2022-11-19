Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.58 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

