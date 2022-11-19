Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,294,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

AECOM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.