Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,663,000 after purchasing an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.