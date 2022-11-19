Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,275 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 118,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

