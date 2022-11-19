Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,306 Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

JOET opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

