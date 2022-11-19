Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

