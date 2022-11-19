Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 849.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140,753 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 716,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

