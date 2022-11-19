Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 351 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 1.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

