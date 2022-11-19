Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 404 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CEVA opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

