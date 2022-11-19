Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,244 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

