Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after purchasing an additional 863,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

