Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

