Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PRN opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.