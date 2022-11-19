Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE OGN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.