Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $321.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

