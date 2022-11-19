Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,003.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

