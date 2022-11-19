Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lowered by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

