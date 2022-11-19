Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.