Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

