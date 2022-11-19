Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 246,391 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,947.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,391 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 456,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,330 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,943.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,899.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 254,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 241,542 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 67,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 60,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 60,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

